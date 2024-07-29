Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $185.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.29.

NYSE:FI opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.04. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $162.47. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 97.9% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 19.9% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 142,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

