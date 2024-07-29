First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,564. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,452,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 99,148 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 198,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 170.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 27,251 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

