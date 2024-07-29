First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:FAM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,564. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
