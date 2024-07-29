First National Financial (FN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect First National Financial to post earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$518.05 million for the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%.

First National Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

First National Financial stock opened at C$38.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.62. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 41,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,475,459.70. In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 41,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,475,459.70. Also, Director Martine Irman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 71,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,974. Insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

