Financial Review: Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) versus iHuman (NYSE:IH)

Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Visionary has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Visionary shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Visionary shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of iHuman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visionary and iHuman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary $8.43 million N/A -$3.47 million N/A N/A iHuman $143.40 million 0.60 $25.48 million $0.39 4.21

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary.

Profitability

This table compares Visionary and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary N/A N/A N/A iHuman 15.12% 16.20% 10.65%

Summary

iHuman beats Visionary on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. and changed its name to Visionary Holdings Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. iHuman Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

