FibroBiologics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FBLG) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 29th

FibroBiologics’ (NASDAQ:FBLGGet Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 29th. FibroBiologics had issued 4,806,226 shares in its IPO on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $144,186,780 based on an initial share price of $30.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FibroBiologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBLG opened at $5.13 on Monday. FibroBiologics has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that FibroBiologics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBLG. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth $668,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

Featured Articles

