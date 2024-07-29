FibroBiologics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FBLG) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 29th

FibroBiologics’ (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 29th. FibroBiologics had issued 4,806,226 shares in its IPO on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $144,186,780 based on an initial share price of $30.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
FibroBiologics Price Performance
NASDAQ:FBLG opened at $5.13 on Monday. FibroBiologics has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02.
FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that FibroBiologics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FibroBiologics Company Profile
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
