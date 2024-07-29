Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Shares of GSM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.31. 683,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $995.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,730,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

