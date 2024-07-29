Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,852,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 375.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,032,000 after buying an additional 4,966,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 589.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,778,000 after buying an additional 1,384,570 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after buying an additional 690,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $218.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

