FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $300.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,667,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.