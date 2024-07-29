Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Down 6.8%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 15,228,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 106,155,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 12.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $137.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.74.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 499,999 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.