Fairfax Financial (FFH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Fairfax Financial to post earnings of C$47.38 per share for the quarter.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter.
Fairfax Financial Price Performance
Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$1,582.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of C$34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,553.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,482.03. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$1,028.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,624.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFH
Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial
In related news, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total transaction of C$214,732.28. In other news, Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total value of C$965,202.84. Also, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total value of C$214,732.28. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock worth $4,168,909. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Time to Take a Bite of This Stock’s Enticing Value
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 4 Reasons to Buy This AI Leader After the Stock Split
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.