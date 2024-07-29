Fairfax Financial (FFH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Fairfax Financial to post earnings of C$47.38 per share for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$1,582.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of C$34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,553.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,482.03. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$1,028.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,624.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFH shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,829.17.

Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial

In related news, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total transaction of C$214,732.28. In other news, Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total value of C$965,202.84. Also, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total value of C$214,732.28. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock worth $4,168,909. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

