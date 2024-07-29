F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

F5 Stock Up 0.1 %

FFIV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.59. The company had a trading volume of 956,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,668. F5 has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares in the company, valued at $20,906,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

