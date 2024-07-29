Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

EE stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.90%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

