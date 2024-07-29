Everscale Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $110.27 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, Everscale has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $110.27 million and $651,729.97 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,485,865 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,484,812 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

