Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,816,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,559,769 shares.The stock last traded at $12.86 and had previously closed at $12.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $748,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Everi by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 745,022 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 648,696 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $6,051,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $5,781,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Everi by 54.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,094,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 387,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

