Evercore ISI Boosts Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $46.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,276,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,390. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

