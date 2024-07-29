ether.fi Trading Down 14.4% This Week (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00003102 BTC on exchanges. ether.fi has a total market capitalization of $244.95 million and approximately $66.70 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ether.fi has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ether.fi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi launched on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 2.12258573 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $89,288,660.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ether.fi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ether.fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ether.fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ether.fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.