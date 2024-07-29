Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.85% of Essex Property Trust worth $448,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.04. 73,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.24. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $292.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

