Essex Property Trust (ESS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ESS opened at $286.74 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $292.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.85 and a 200 day moving average of $252.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.15.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

