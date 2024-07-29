ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) VP Sells $19,920.00 in Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) VP Thomas J. Grayuski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $19,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,574.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $204.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $20.87.
ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
