ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) VP Sells $19,920.00 in Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) VP Thomas J. Grayuski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $19,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,574.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $204.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 1,141.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

