Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in July

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eskay Mining Stock Down 2.9 %
ESKYF traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,019. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. Eskay Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98.
About Eskay Mining
