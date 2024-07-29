Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,108,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773,963 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Ero Copper worth $175,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ero Copper by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ero Copper by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ero Copper by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,763,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Ero Copper Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ERO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.95. 46,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

