Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-3.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. Equity Residential also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.53.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

