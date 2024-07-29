Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.86-3.92 EPS.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.29. 1,807,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.