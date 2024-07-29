Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 29th (AKAM, APO, BA, BAESY, BAH, BALY, BC, CARR, CMT, E)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 29th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $128.00 price target on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BAE Systems (LON:BA)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,440 ($18.62) price target on the stock.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $168.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $18.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $575.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $474.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $182.00 target price on the stock.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

