Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 29th (AKAM, APO, BA, BAESY, BAH, BALY, BC, CARR, CMT, E)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 29th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $128.00 price target on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,440 ($18.62) price target on the stock.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $168.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $18.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $575.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $474.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $182.00 target price on the stock.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

