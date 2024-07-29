Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $110.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.35. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

