Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 219.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,499,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $13,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $64,490,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $3,333,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM stock opened at $290.91 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $395.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.19.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.72 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.69.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

