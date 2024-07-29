Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 11,803 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.52 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.