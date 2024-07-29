Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $2.43 Million in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kite Realty Group Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 386,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 814,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 203.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

