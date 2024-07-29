Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 132.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 2.2 %

RNR stock opened at $224.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

