Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,059 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $546.38 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.