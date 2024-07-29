Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,145 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,287,000 after acquiring an additional 947,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,290,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,735,000 after buying an additional 367,987 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 257,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after buying an additional 246,063 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $91.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

