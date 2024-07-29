Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 229,274 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,532,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,985 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,275,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after purchasing an additional 518,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3,236.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 491,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $240,113.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,711,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares in the company, valued at $686,711,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,442 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,844. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.