Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 241 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $437,420,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after buying an additional 370,094 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,466,000 after buying an additional 347,778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 779,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,793,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 854.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 330,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,207,000 after purchasing an additional 296,255 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,072 shares of company stock worth $6,340,233. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

KMB stock opened at $141.81 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

