EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 122.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 171,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 7,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 38,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $210.04. The company had a trading volume of 247,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,778. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.28.

Get Our Latest Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.