EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, EOS has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $73.36 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000609 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001512 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000591 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

