Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EUBG remained flat at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.42.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

