Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Gap Down to $348.31

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $348.31, but opened at $327.50. Enstar Group shares last traded at $326.60, with a volume of 143,242 shares trading hands.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

Enstar Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,070,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,397,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

