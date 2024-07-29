Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Gap Down to $348.31

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $348.31, but opened at $327.50. Enstar Group shares last traded at $326.60, with a volume of 143,242 shares trading hands.
Enstar Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter.
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
