Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $173.33

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.33 and last traded at $171.07, with a volume of 14430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.51.

Enpro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,224.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Enpro

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,315,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enpro by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enpro by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 184,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enpro by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.