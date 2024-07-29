Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 0.7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.54. 1,191,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,321,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVX. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after buying an additional 1,072,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Enovix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Enovix by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 422,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management increased its position in Enovix by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 322,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 113,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Enovix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

