Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $817,607.75 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00040793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,297,076 coins and its circulating supply is 79,296,748 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.