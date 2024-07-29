Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Up 15.4% in July

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 884,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 61.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

