ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.30 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $115.55 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,211.04 or 1.00027241 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00071320 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0318145 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $186,505.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.