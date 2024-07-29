Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $249,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $529.86. 946,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,597. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.