Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$30.00 at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.13.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EFN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$26.59. 98,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,096. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.27.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$333.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5226286 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$817,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and sold 68,974 shares worth $1,716,749. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

