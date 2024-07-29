Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

