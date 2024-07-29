Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $297.79 on Monday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

