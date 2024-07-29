Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the June 30th total of 35,400 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Eastside Distilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Eastside Distilling Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,936. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

