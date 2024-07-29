Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $101.34. The stock had a trading volume of 378,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

