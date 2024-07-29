East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) EVP Sells $302,668.50 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EWBC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.89. 710,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after buying an additional 751,944 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $39,347,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 103,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. DA Davidson upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

