E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,224.99

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1,224.99 and last traded at C$1,224.99, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,189.39.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,083.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported C$148.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$339.00 million for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Dividend Announcement

About E-L Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $3.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is 4.78%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

